Kenosha man charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly supplying heroin that killed man

A 42-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly knowingly supplying a local man with heroin laced with fentanyl that killed him.

Jeremy D. DeBartelo was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He made his initial appearance at intake court Friday afternoon.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a cash bond of $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the 2000 block of 42nd Street on the night of March 22 for a report of a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he had walked into a bedroom that both he and another individual named Kenneth Reau shared. The man said he found Reau on a bed, and he appeared to have pale skin but was warm. The man said he attempted to administer a dose of Narcan and said he called 911 within five minutes after finding Reau on the bed.

The man reportedly told officers Reau’s heroin dealer was DeBartelo, who had an active felony warrant through Wisconsin Community Corrections for felony larceny, according to the complaint. The man reportedly told officers Reau purchased the drugs from DeBartelo earlier that day.

Reau was pronounced dead by a medical examiner shortly after midnight on March 23.

When officers searched the residence they reportedly found a white plate that contained a Band-aid wrapper with a white clumpy substance that later field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

When interviewed by investigators, DeBartelo initially denied providing Reau with any drugs. However, according to the complaint, Debartelo then “became emotional and ultimately admitted” that he had sold Reau the heroin.

During their investigation, the complaint indicates officers spoke to others in the supply chain who confirmed the color of the heroin. An alleged supplier reportedly confirmed he had taken DeBartelo to Racine just days prior to Reau’s death and “knew that it was a new batch as everyone was falling out from it,” the complaint states.

DeBartelo was represented by public defender Toni Young Friday at intake court. Attorney James Kraus appeared for the state.

“The defendant does have a significant criminal record, including a felony theft from 2019, a failure to report to jail in 2018, and then a number of misdemeanors, including two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in 2007,” Krause told the court.

Reau’s brother and daughter asked Keating for the highest bond possible.

“I would like to ask for the highest amount of cash bond possible due to everything that happened,” she said.

DeBartelo asked Young to tell the court he was friends with the alleged victim and was “very disturbed.”

Keating said DeBartelo faces a lengthy time in prison if convicted.

“The court does believe there is a potential flight risk here and is going to impose a $100,000 cash bail.”

Debartelo’s preliminary hearing was set for April 29.

