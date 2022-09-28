Kenosha man charged with knocking out officer with brick after Jacob Blake shooting pleads guilty

A Kenosha man pleaded guilty to injuring an officer during an incident shortly after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

Ashton Howard, now 29, was part of a crowd that had gathered near the location of the shooting that had occurred earlier that day, Aug. 23. According to DOJ, members of the crowd grew violent, and a police vehicle was damaged.

When Kenosha police officers attempted to move the damaged vehicle, Howard threw a brick, striking an officer and knocking him unconscious. The officer was transported to the hospital.

Howard pled guilty to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2023 before Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper. Howard faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as a term of supervised release after completing any imprisonment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kenosha Police Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Proctor and John Scully.