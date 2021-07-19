Kenosha man charged with shooting 13-year-old accused of stealing his car

The officer said there was a small amount of blood coming from the girl’s mouth and a bullet wound in the middle of her back near her spine.

Robinson told police he had gone into the gas station and left his vehicle at the pumps with the keys in the ignition outside.

According to the complaint, Robinson told police he saw two females in the parking lot and saw “one of them jump inside” his car and take off.

“The defendant said that he chased after the car and yelled for them to stop but the car continued to accelerate. The defendant stated that he then drew his Glock pistol from his holster on his left side and shot what he thought was three rounds at the vehicle. The defendant stated that he was trying to shoot out the back passenger side tire to stop the vehicle, the complaint states. “The defendant said he waited with the girl and tried to help her until the police arrived on scene,” the complaint states.

A friend of the girl told a detective she and the 13-year-old were walking to a friend’s house when they cut through the gas station parking lot and saw the Sebring in the lot with the engine running. She said the 13-year-old got into the driver’s seat, although she told her not to, and began driving away when the man came out and began shooting at her.