Kenosha man suspected in dozens of Midwest burglaries charged in Columbia County

A Kenosha man remains in custody after allegedly burglarizing and stealing over $11,000 from a Portage restaurant. He is the suspect in multiple burglaries across the Midwest.
Adam R. Bileck, 40, Kenosha, has been charged with burglary of a building, a class F felony, possession of burglarious tools, a class I felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.
Judge W. Andrew Voigt set the cash bond at $20,000 for Bileck, as of Tuesday afternoon he is still in custody at the Columbia County Jail.
Portage Police Captain Daniel Garrigan released a statement on Saturday stating additional charges are anticipated against Bileck in other jurisdictions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 28 Portage Police was contacted by Burlington Police Department who said Bileck was a suspect in a number of burglaries and he might be in Portage.
Burlington officers told Portage officers Bileck’s vehicle had been tracked to Portage with GPS. Bileck was a suspect in as many as 70 different burglaries in and out of Wisconsin.
Burlington officers said they have numerous videos of a large man breaking into restaurant with a crowbar or pry bar though the door of drive-thru window. The suspect then enters the restaurant and disables the cameras by either pulling them off the wall or smashing them on the ground.
The suspect cuts triangle holes into the safe and removes the money. Burlington officers added that in the videos the suspect then pours a liquid over the safe, possibly to remove DNA evidence.
The complaint continues, Burlington identified Bileck as a suspect, he is 6’9” and approximately 275 lbs, drives a mini-van similar to those used in the Burlington burglaries. Bileck has a history of small burglaries, he was caught in the act in Nebraska and Colorado in 2008.
Burlington Police had been tracking Bileck’s vehicle in real time and would notify Portage when it was mobile.
Around 1 a.m. on July 28 Burlington Police advised Portage Police that Bileck’s vehicle was leaving the Portage area. Portage Sgt. Brian Fehd checked the scene where the vehicle had been.
The complaint states Fehd went to La Tolteca on New Pinery Road to check on the building. Fehd saw what appeared to be fresh pry marks on a door around the dead bolt.
Fehd contacted the owner of La Tolteca, who said the door was not as secure as it usually is and that the pry marks were new. They went inside and saw the safe on the floor with a triangle hole cut out of it and a camera was laying on the ground.
The owner told Fehd that around $11,000 was missing from the safe. Portage Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a man pulling a camera out of the wall and the wiring.
Bileck was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol and taken into custody. Authorities then executed a search warrant for his vehicle.
During the search, a pair of toolboxes were found with various drilling, cutting including circular blades and a pry bar. Officers believe the pry bar, an angle grinder and the blades could have been used in the burglary. Authorities also found $11,695 in cash in Bileck’s vehicle.
Bileck is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference on Oct. 5 in Columbia County with a return date scheduled on Oct. 18 in front of Judge Todd Hepler.