Kenosha man suspected in dozens of Midwest burglaries charged in Columbia County

The suspect cuts triangle holes into the safe and removes the money. Burlington officers added that in the videos the suspect then pours a liquid over the safe, possibly to remove DNA evidence.

The complaint continues, Burlington identified Bileck as a suspect, he is 6’9” and approximately 275 lbs, drives a mini-van similar to those used in the Burlington burglaries. Bileck has a history of small burglaries, he was caught in the act in Nebraska and Colorado in 2008.

Burlington Police had been tracking Bileck’s vehicle in real time and would notify Portage when it was mobile.

Around 1 a.m. on July 28 Burlington Police advised Portage Police that Bileck’s vehicle was leaving the Portage area. Portage Sgt. Brian Fehd checked the scene where the vehicle had been.

The complaint states Fehd went to La Tolteca on New Pinery Road to check on the building. Fehd saw what appeared to be fresh pry marks on a door around the dead bolt.

Fehd contacted the owner of La Tolteca, who said the door was not as secure as it usually is and that the pry marks were new. They went inside and saw the safe on the floor with a triangle hole cut out of it and a camera was laying on the ground.