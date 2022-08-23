Kenosha Police Officer charged with sexual assault, misconduct in office

A Kenosha Police Department officer is charged with felonies of second-degree sexual assault by a law enforcement officer and misconduct in public officer.

Joshua Timothy Sylvester, 27, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court and made his initial appearance Tuesday where Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the matter to avoid conflicts of interest.

On Aug. 22, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detective was assigned a sexual assault investigation made against a Kenosha Police Department officer. The detective learned that a 34-year-old woman reported she was assaulted during an operating-while-intoxicated investigation by Sylvester on Aug. 18.

Investigating detectives were provided with the reports that Sylvester completed in reference the OWI investigation. Detectives learned that the call was initiated because a traffic crash in which the woman was found breathing but unconscious at the time. When Sylvester arrived on scene, according the complaint, the woman said that she did not know where she was or what had happened but that she was coming from a bar. The woman was then transported to Aurora Medical Center.

Sylvester's report on the matter stated that while at the hospital the woman was acting up by yelling and swearing at nursing staff as they attempted to treat her. Sylvester's report also states a treating doctor asked if he could draw blood and obtain a CT scan but that the woman refused. As a result she had to stay in the hospital for four hours for observation, according to the complaint.

During this time, the woman alleges Sylvester sexually assaulted her while she was in the emergency room. When she arrived at the hospital, the woman said her clothing was removed and was placed in a hospital gown. While waiting to be released from the emergency department, the woman said Sylvester assaulted her.

She also reported that Sylvester took her cell phone and asked her how to get into it. Sylvester then allegedly sent intimate photos on the woman's phone to himself, according to the complaint.

The woman's allegations are supported by the body camera footage that was located in the Kenosha Police Department’s camera storage system, according to the complaint, even though Sylvester "had turned off the recording function of his body camera at times" with the woman.

Still, investigators were able to obtain full footage of the entire incident.

When interviewed by investigators, Sylvester reportedly admitted to sending photos from the woman's phone to himself.