Kenosha police sergeant killed in off-duty snowmobile crash in Iron County
Trevor Albrecht

A Kenosha police officer was killed over the weekend in a snowmobile crash in Iron County in far northeast Wisconsin, authorities reported.

Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, who led the Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, was killed Saturday when his snowmobile veered off a trail and struck trees, according to a statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich, when the crash occurred, Albrecht, 41, was in the the lead of a small group of snowmobilers on a trail in the Town of Knight in east of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. At about 2:30 p.m., he veered from the trail and struck trees. None of the other snowmobilers with him were involved in the crash.

Although people with him attempted life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, rescue workers initially had difficulty pinpointing where the crash occurred.

In a posting on Facebook, the Kenosha Police Department said Albrecht was a U.S. Army veteran. “Most importantly he was a Father, Son, Brother and Husband. He left a positive impact on all those he encountered. He will be greatly missed by all of us,” the department stated.

