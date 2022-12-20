Kenosha police shot at responding to reported shooting scene; shooter dead, others injured, authorities say

Kenosha police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and two others are injured, according to officials.
There is no longer a threat to the public in the area of the scene of the 1300 block of 56th Street, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said during a press conference late Monday. The scene remains under investigation.
Police were called to the area around 8:20 p.m.
As police arrived on scene they were shot at, Nosalik told reporters. He said law enforcement officials were shot at as they approached the residence in question.
"Police returned fire, police made entry into the home, as there were reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside the house with the shooter," Nosalik told reporters. "It is believed that there are two gunshot victims. One in critical condition, the other in serious condition. The suspected shooter is dead."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called in to investigate the matter, as is policy.
Nosalik said it's not yet clear who killed the suspected shooter, but he said police were fired at by the shooter. He said the shooter was a man.
No motive has been determined, Nosalik added.
Around 9 p.m. Kenosha police posted on social media about the incident.
"This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside, do not go to the area," the message posted stated.
Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Pleasant Prairie Police Department also responded to the scene.
