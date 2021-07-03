Kenosha police ticket 22 for soliciting sex-for-hire in sting targeting human trafficking using new law

“That’s why I wanted this,” Traxler said of pursuing the new ordinance. “It’s not only statutorily required, it is obviously, in my opinion, the right thing to do.”

Traxler said the old ordinances also focused on outdated practices, focusing on “DC houses” or “loitering for the purpose of prostitution” when most people who solicit sex now do so online.

Traxler said many other communities, including Pleasant Prairie, have updated ordinances, noting “I wasn’t reinventing the wheel.” He said he contacted the city attorney, who was supportive, and LaMacchia signed on to sponsor the change.

“We need to get the sex traffickers off the streets, its a huge, huge issue right now,” LaMacchia said, saying he worries “these young kids are so vulnerable right now with what is going on in the world” and that the ordinance was a way to combat that.

LaMacchia said his fellow council members were “100 percent supportive.”