Kenosha reporter's two-year battle: Weight loss journey crosses finish line

And when it wears off, the pain becomes unbearable. In all my 49 years, I’ve never felt such a searing, burning, awful pain in every inch of my body. On a scale of 1-10, it would have easily registered at least a 20.

At one point, I recall almost begging God for death to ease the pain. And that’s not an oversimplification.

But once we got that under control, things began to turn around, and they have continued to progress in that right direction. I’ve been told at two follow-up visits that the physical recovery is way ahead of schedule.

And in about another four to six weeks, I should be good to go to again unleash myself at the gym, which is one thing I’ve truly missed in all of this. I’ve been relegated to just using the treadmill to give me some kind of activity, but in the interest of fully healing, I have to follow those orders to the letter.

The only bitterness I continue to hold is the two rejections I received from insurance to cover the cost of this procedure. It’s seen as cosmetic and unnecessary, but until you’ve been in my shoes, nobody can relate to that being the truth.