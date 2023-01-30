Kenosha sisters to represent U.S. at international synchronized figure skating competition in France

Kenosha teens Audrey and Lindsey Ruth are on their way across the Atlantic on Monday, to the scenic city of Rouen, France.

It is the sisters’ first journey abroad, and they will be joined by more than a dozen other teens.

Their trip is far from a vacation, however.

Twenty girls, including the two from Kenosha, will be representing the United States at the French Cup, a synchronized figure skating competition, as Team USA.

Their eight-day trip will be filled with practice times and preparation as they get ready to face similar teams from across the world in two days of competition on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

Audrey, 14 years old and a freshman at Tremper High School, and Lindsey, 13 years old and a eighth grader at Lance Middle School, have both been ice skating for over six years. Although young, the sisters said they realize the responsibility they have in representing the U.S. in an international competition.

“When you’re traveling with Team USA, you’re representing your country,” Audrey said. “It’s not a vacation, it’s a job.”

The duo said they were honored to get the opportunity, one that they’ve put countless hours towards achieving over the years.

Becky Ruth, their mother, said they typically spend 17 to 20 hours a week skating and practicing, and even more during the summer. That’s meant long days, missing classes and finishing homework in the car.

“I’m so proud, they worked really hard. They work every day, every week,” Becky Ruth said. “It’s nice to see it pay off.”

Audrey and Lindsey skate with the Fond Du Lac Blades, a team made up of skaters from across the region, including Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha. Although Becky said other teams are closer to home, the sisters aligned well with the Fond Du Lac team.

“We are almost a big giant family,” Lindsey said. “We bond so well.”

That bonding is critical for a sport like synchronized figure skating, where speed, intricate formations and teamwork are the name of the game, and where judging can be unforgiving.

“If somebody’s off with one arm, it can make a difference,” Lindsey said.

‘Push partner’

Siblings can get competitive, but the sisters believe their healthy relationship strengthens the group overall.

“It’s kind of a push partner. If she does well, I want to do well. I want to be able to be at that same level,” Lindsey said. “We also get along well.”

Audrey shared her sentiment.

“We don’t fight on the ice,” Audrey said. “We’ll tell each other corrections, and we’ll be more casual because we’re sisters, but I enjoy being on a team with Lindsey.”

That teamwork, whether between two sisters or a dozen skaters, gets to the core of synchronized figure skating.

“We have to be able to trust each other, because we are doing some things that can be dangerous,” Audrey said. “If we hesitate and we’re not able to trust each other, then the whole thing doesn’t work.”

The Kenosha teens plan to continue skating far into the future, with both hoping to continue to higher levels and teach skating. Audrey has even begun mapping which colleges are near senior teams and organizations.

Not just skating

Their father, Dan Ruth, expressed how proud he and his wife are to see their daughters get so far, and about what the sport has taught them over the years.

“It’s not just skating, it’s time management, commitment to a team, and staying in good shape,” he said.

The teens both talked about that commitment, and what drove them to spend so much time and effort on figure skating.

“I want to go to nationals, I want to go to internationals, I want to do all these things,” Lindsey said. “I have to work hard to push through to that.”

“It’s hard sometimes, but then you have to think, ‘you’re frustrated because you care,’” Audrey said. “If you didn’t care, then you wouldn’t be frustrated about something. You know what you want, and if you’re motivated to do it, you’re going to do it.”

As the teens have grown more responsible, and as their workload has increased, Becky Ruth said she’s begun to take cues from her daughters about when something is too much, letting them make decisions and be more independent.

“It’s helping them to prioritize and manage their stress and their time,” she said.

Over the years, Becky Ruth said she’s seen her daughters become more confident in themselves through the sport, gaining public-facing skills that have helped in areas outside of skating.

“Through all of this, they have remained honor roll students,” Becky said. “They have to be very self aware.”

Their international trip begins Monday. The athletes will stay within their own group, and while their mother said she will also be traveling to France, she won’t seem them until the competition. The team will return on Feb. 6.

This year, the team has two programs that the sisters will be performing in, utilizing musical themes from the Backstreet Boys and “Star Wars.”

Photos: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum