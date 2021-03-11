Kenosha woman begged for help as she was stabbed and then shot to death, prosecutor says

Kenosha Police said they arrived at the house within 2 minutes of being dispatched.

“Mr. Brownlee exits with his hands up,” Gabriele said. “He is covered with blood.”

Dead at the scene

Officers found Brown on the home’s back stairway with stab wounds to her head and neck and a shotgun wound in her back. She was unconscious. Gabriele said police moved Brown in trying to begin medical treatment. Neighbors described seeing Brown lying in the yard outside her house, with police and rescue workers attempting to save her.

Gabriele said those efforts failed, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appeared from evidence at the scene that she had first been attacked in an upstairs closet and that she had attempted to flee through the house while the attack continued.

“There was a tremendous amount of blood throughout the first floor,” Gabriele said.

Two serrated knives were found at the scene, and Gabriele said an autopsy was performed Tuesday. The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound to the torso, along with multiple stab wounds that sliced through the arteries in Brown’s neck.