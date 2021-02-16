Kenosha woman missing since late January found dead; police seeking help in investigation

A Kenosha woman who was reported missing in late January has been found dead, according to Kenosha Police.

Gia Buccieri Martin, 39, was last seen on Jan. 25 near her home in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue.

According to Kenosha Police, she was reported missing to police on Jan. 26.

“There was little information to act on, but officers began a search for Ms. Martin the same day,” according to a statement from the Police Department. “Investigation did not produce any explanation to the whereabouts of Ms. Martin. The case remained open with detectives actively working the case.”

Martin was found dead on Sunday, according to police.

While she was missing, family and friends had been sharing missing persons flyers and reaching out for help on social media. Before her death was discovered, Martin’s sister-in-law, Amanda Scheese, said the last time she saw Martin was in January, days after a family funeral.

“She was in really good spirits,” Scheese said. “She was making plans with people and talking about get-togethers.”

According to Scheese, Martin’s boyfriend was the last person to see her, telling people he last saw her leaving the home on 14th Avenue.