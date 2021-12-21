 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store

Key materials for genome sequencing made at Illumina in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Will at fermentation tank

Will Wayland, a manufacturing specialist at Illumina, checks valves on a fermentation tank. The company's facility in Madison makes enzymes for use globally in its DNA sequencing machines. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

At the west end of University Research Park on Madison’s West Side, workers brew a potion with a powerful purpose.

Their flasks and tanks resemble those at breweries, but these workers aren’t fermenting yeast to make beer. They’re using harmless strains of E.coli bacteria to grow enzymes for genome sequencing.

San Diego-based Illumina has a major share of the global DNA sequencing market, and the company’s manufacturing center in Madison makes enzymes — proteins that speed up chemical reactions — to run its sequencing machines. With 180 employees, the hub also produces what is called “library prep,” or kits to prepare blood or saliva samples for sequencing.

Steve with sequencers

Steve Bruinsma, senior manager for product development, stands between Illumina DNA sequencer machines in the research and development section of the company's hub in Madison.

“We’re producing all the reagents and tools for everything the company does,” said Bill Checovich, general manager at Illumina’s Madison campus.

People are also reading…

In 2011, Illumina bought Epicentre Biotechnologies, a Madison company founded in 1987. Epicentre developed a technology, called Nextera, to simplify and speed up preparation of samples for DNA sequencing, which is now part of Illumina’s products.

Cell sample

An Illumina worker checks the density of cells in a fermentation sample at the company's facility at University Research Park.

In a building that opened in 2019 on Genomic Drive, workers make about 40 different enzymes. They induce E.coli cells to produce the desired proteins and purify the mixtures by passing them through centrifuges, filters and columns.

In the fermentation room, equipped with a 1,000-liter tank, a caramel-colored liquid containing glucose and other ingredients feeds the E.coli cells. “The more cells you have that are expressing enzyme, the more enzyme you have when you go to break the cells open and purify them,” said Carolyn Pettersson, associate director for manufacturing operations.

Flasks

Media used to grow E. coli cells for fermentation to create DNA sequencing enzymes is stored in flasks at Illumina in Madison.

Genome sequencing conducted through efforts such as Project Baby Bear in California and BabySeq in Boston has used Illumina sequencers, said Julia Ortega, the company’s director of scientific research. The DNA sequencing lab at UW-Madison’s Biotechnology Center also has Illumina machines.

A study led by Illumina involved 354 infants with suspected genetic conditions at five neonatal intensive care units in five states. Half of the patients had whole genome sequencing within 15 days of admission and the other half got it within 60 days.

Buffer barrels

Buffer solution used to produce enzymes for DNA sequencing is stored in barrels at Illumina in Madison.

In both groups, the sequencing doubled the portion of babies who received precise diagnoses that altered their care, the researchers reported in September in JAMA Pediatrics.

“It really shows the power of the genome to provide a single test that can replace multiple tests that might be done and hopefully diagnose children earlier,” Ortega said.

Amy giving breathing treatment to Javier
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Theo Gutzdorf was born with Stuve-Wiedemann syndrome

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News