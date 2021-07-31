Kicked out of Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture school finds temporary home

Staff rented a space for their summer immersion program just a few miles away from Taliesin at the Wyoming Valley School, another building designed by Wright named after the Iowa County valley where it’s situated.

It’s not ideal, students admitted. There’s no place on site for them to sleep like there is at Taliesin, so they lodged in a nearby hotel. But they got to tour several of Wright’s buildings and engage in the architect’s organic approach. The week they spent there in the middle of July marked the school’s first time back in Spring Green since 2019.

“It kind of feels like coming home,” said third-year student Richard Sanchez.

Traditions of Taliesin

Wright’s dream was to not only build buildings but to build architects. Before dying in 1959, he laid out in his will a vision for a community living, working and learning together on the land.

The school’s radical teaching approach encourages experimentation and steeps students in “learning by doing.”