The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced Zachariah Anderson Tuesday to a life term for first-degree intentional homicide with the possibility of extended supervision after 40 years. Anderson was also sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of stalking and six years for hiding a corpse.

All sentences will run consecutively meaning it would be 50 years before Anderson would even be able to request extended supervision.

“What you did was frightening,” Schroeder said, adding Anderson committed “vicious criminal acts.” Schroeder said Anderson would be an old man if ever released.

In March a jury of seven women and five men found Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The Mequon man was accused of killing Gutierrez inside his Wood Creek apartment and then hiding the body in May 2020.

Anderson, 42, was convicted of killing Gutierrez, 40, on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment. It is believed he used both blunt and sharp-edged weapons to do it.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered.

Anderson was sentenced almost three years to the day that Gutierrez was killed. The court was packed with members of both Gutierrez’s and Anderson’s families. Anderson appeared handcuffed in a prison jumpsuit and with his hair pulled back.

District Attorney Michael Graveley served as lead prosecutor with support from Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek.

Gutierrez’s mother, Selia Patterson, addressed the court before the sentence was handed down by Schroeder. Patterson said the day she learned of Gutierrez’s death was the worst day of her life.

“Our world was shattered,” Patterson said. “I felt this overwhelming feeling of despair.”

Patterson said Anderson “did not care” about anyone but himself. She said the absence of Gutierrez’s body makes his killing even more difficult to bear.

“What did he do with my son’s body?” Patterson said. “He did not allow my son a Christian burial.”

Patterson asked for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Anderson remained emotionless as he listened to Patterson and other members of Gutierrez’s family.

Krejcarek said Anderson committed the most serious crime possible in Wisconsin.

“Mr. Anderson does not deserve to ever live outside of a prison wall,” Krejcarek said. “Mr. Anderson brutally murdered Mr. Gutierrez Jr.”

Not seen for years

Prosecutors argued Anderson killed Gutierrez because he was deeply upset and jealous that he began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the door, carpet and furniture. Beacham called police after arriving on the scene.

There were no security cameras at the apartment complex.

Gutierrez’s friends and family have not heard from him in 1,094 days and his credit cards have not been used.

Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based in part on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his apartment and DNA matching Gutierrez found in his work van. Gutierrez’s friends and family testified in the trial that Gutierrez was a devoted father who would never have abandoned his loved ones or his commitments.

Although a body was never recovered, Anderson was convicted on evidence that included a dried speck of a rust-colored substance found inside his work van that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA. Security footage captured by a Saukville Walmart showed Anderson purchasing gloves, trash bags and wipes the morning after he killed Gutierrez.

Throughout the trial jurors heard testimony from Beacham, Anderson and Beacham’s daughter, Gutierrez’s mother, a neighbor of Gutierrez, detectives and a forensic scientist, among many others. Jurors were also shown images of Gutierrez’s blood-stained apartment and Anderson’s work van with missing carpet, bleach stains and the speck with Guitierrez’ DNA.

Anderson’s defense argued law enforcement and prosecutors unfairly zeroed in on Anderson.

Muller had asked Schroeder to allow Anderson to be eligible for extended supervision after 25 years or more.

Anderson said he didn’t kill, stalk or dispose of anyone’s body on Tuesday.

“I’m innocent, judge,” Anderson said.

Anderson was previously convicted of the felony offense of possession of over 10 pounds of marijuana in Butte County, S.D., on April 16, 2020.