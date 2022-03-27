 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kitchen fire kills 28-year-old Darlington man, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A 28-year-old man died after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Darlington residence early Sunday, authorities said.

Jacob Boegli, of Darlington, died at the scene, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said.

The house was in flames when authorities arrived just after 4:15 a.m., King said in a statement.

The fire likely started near the kitchen stove, King said.

A resident who lives about a block away called 911 after observing smoke in the neighborhood, King said. Responding law enforcement officials located the fire, but entry was not possible with roughly 50% of the home actively burning, he said.

Firefighters from Argyle, Mineral Point and Shullsburg also responded to the scene.

