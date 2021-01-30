Know Your Madisonian: Head of Dane County climate effort leads by example

We weren’t going to get to where we wanted to go in terms of efficiency — and increasingly, climate action — just through more efficient appliances. We had to think about how to engage people.

Does battling climate change really come down to changing behaviors, or do we need systemic change?I am always wanting to resist this dichotomy, that it’s either big companies who are causing this or individuals with their choices, because it’s a “yes, and.” It’s both. When you look at those lists of big companies that are polluting, they all have consumers.

I think anytime we’re spending our energies pointing blame at others, we’re missing the opportunity to make progress.

If I call you out as a terrific recycler, two things are going to happen. Some of your colleagues are going to think, “well, I recycle as well, how come Kathy didn’t call me out?” and try a little harder to get some attention. The other thing is you are going to be super self conscious about your own behavior. And if you weren’t a rock star recycler, you’re going to be one now because you don’t want anyone to see you throw an aluminum can in the trash after I called you a super recycler.