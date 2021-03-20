Know Your Madisonian: UW-Madison pharmacy student helps administer COVID-19 vaccines

How has your coursework prepared you for this?

We’re absolutely primed and ready to go. In our second semester we take an immunization class, where we learn all about vaccines, vaccine immunizations and all the logistics behind it, and we actually get hands-on training on how to properly vaccinate patients. This fall we received supplemental vaccine training specifically for the COVID-19 vaccine so we can be doubly sure that everyone is well-prepared to provide the vaccines when we actually need to.

How has the ongoing pandemic impacted you on a professional/personal level?

I don’t think I ever really quite appreciated going to lecture in-person every day before the pandemic hit as much as I do now. Just having that structure each day really helps me a lot with my time management and productivity.

It’s been difficult with this vacuum all of a sudden and keeping yourself disciplined and still having that drive to keep on learning. It’s kind of ironic because situations like this are things that we would fantasize about when we were having a really difficult week in the past. I do think remote learning has prepared us pretty well to partake in telehealth and telemedicine, which is going to be a huge part of medicine from now on.