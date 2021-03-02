 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kroger joins Walgreens in offering COVID-19 shots at some Wisconsin stores
0 comments

Kroger joins Walgreens in offering COVID-19 shots at some Wisconsin stores

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccine, UW-Madison, CT generic file photo (copy)

Nursing student Tristan Ruch administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Luis Torres, a graduate student who is studying MRI research, at Nicholas Recreation Center at UW-Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Some Kroger pharmacies in Wisconsin, which include Metro Market and Pick-n-Save locations, will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week, joining Walgreens pharmacies in providing shots to people who are eligible, officials said Tuesday.

Kroger, which has 67 stores in Wisconsin, will get 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state through a federal pharmacy program for the first week, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's on top of 1,552 doses those stores are getting from the state.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Some 178 Walgreens stores in the state are providing shots; registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.

SSM Health to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19 in Sun Prairie, Waunakee next week

Statewide, most immunizations are available through health care providers, local health departments, pharmacies and state-run community clinics, with the state recently making a list and map available online. The state is also developing a registry for injections.

In Wisconsin, teachers and child care workers on Monday joined other groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, including frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.

As UW Health reschedules COVID-19 vaccine shots, state adds groups eligible

Also eligible starting Monday, but prioritized after teachers and child care workers, are: people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News