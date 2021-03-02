Kroger joins Walgreens in offering COVID-19 shots at some Wisconsin stores

Some Kroger pharmacies in Wisconsin, which include Metro Market and Pick-n-Save locations, will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week, joining Walgreens pharmacies in providing shots to people who are eligible, officials said Tuesday.

Kroger, which has 67 stores in Wisconsin, will get 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state through a federal pharmacy program for the first week, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's on top of 1,552 doses those stores are getting from the state.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Some 178 Walgreens stores in the state are providing shots; registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.