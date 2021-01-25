Kyle Rittenhouse asked for a lawyer, discussed social media after shootings, new video shows

Given that Rittenhouse did not answer the detectives’ questions, prosecutors likely will rely heavily on the statements he made to Antioch police when he and his mother arrived at the station a few hours earlier. During his conversation with local authorities as they waited for Kenosha detectives to arrive, Rittenhouse acknowledged shooting two people and worried about what people were saying on social media, records show.

According to 17 pages of police reports released in late October, Rittenhouse told police he had been hired to protect a Kenosha business amid the unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times in the back at close range days earlier. At some point during the night, Rittenhouse said, he tried stop an unnamed man from hitting windows and the man began to chase him.

The teen told Antioch officers that he had been hit in his lower neck and head with a baseball bat and a skateboard before firing his weapon, according to the police report. A filing by Kenosha prosecutors does not indicate that any of the victims were wielding a baseball bat when they were shot, though video taken that night does show Huber reaching for Rittenhouse’s AR-15 rifle as his skateboard hits Rittenhouse’s shoulder. Grosskreutz, the man Rittenhouse wounded, was armed with a handgun, prosecutors have said.