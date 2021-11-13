Kyle Rittenhouse is in therapy and has PTSD, attorney says

ADAM ROGAN
KENOSHA — According to his attorneys, Kyle Rittenhouse is undergoing therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the Aug. 25, 2020, incident in which he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.
It came up Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court when Judge Bruce Schroeder was looking to confirm that Rittenhouse was of sufficiently sound mind to understand the gravity of the charges against him, as is customary in any criminal case.
Schroeder asked Rittenhouse: "Is there any reason for me to be concerned that you have some kind of disability, mental or emotional, that would prevent you from being fully aware of what your actions are and making a rational decision? Any reasons I should be concerned about that?"
Rittenhouse, 18, replied "No, Your Honor."
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday as he described how he was being pursued by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha.
Lead defense attorney Mark Richards of Racine then added: "He's in therapy. I don't think he has a mental illness or anything. As a result of this incident (referring to Aug. 25, 2020), he has PTSD."
Rittenhouse is one of several witnesses in his trial who has appeared to be viscerally affected when recounting the events of that night. He appeared to break down Wednesday on the stand when recounting the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, weeping and hyperventilating before Schroeder called a recess and sent the jury out of the courtroom.
Richie McGinniss — a livestreamer for
DailyCaller.com who witnessed the Rosenbaum shooting, then rendered aid to Rosenbaum — and Grosskreutz both appeared to struggle while watching videos and looking at photographs, shown in court, of the violence that occurred Aug. 25, 2020.
After the shooting, Grosskreutz said in interviews that he
"broke down" at a hospital after being shot.
Video and photos: Day 8 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Watch now: Judge berates prosecutor in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse says he 'did what he had to do' to stop threat
Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand
Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse describes being threatened
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse makes his way back to the stand to testify during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, gets emotional as her son is cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during the trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse starts to get emotional a second time as he is on the witness stand during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks over to his attorneys Corey Chirafisi, center, and Mark Richards after getting off the witness stand during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
John Black, a use-of-force expert who Kyle Rittenhouse's defense may call to the stand, takes notes as Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
John Black, a use-of-force expert who Kyle Rittenhouse's defense may call to the stand, takes notes as Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse walks away from the witness stand for a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, third from left, tells the court that he plans to file for a mistrial after a lunch break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Judge Bruce Schroeder tells Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger that certain evidence is not admissible during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger attempts to introduce evidence which was previously blocked by Judge Schroeder during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his trial to begin for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, stands with his legal team, from left, Natalie Wisco, Corey Chirafisi and Mark Richards before the start of the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his trial to begin for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney waits for the proceedings to begin during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Jacob Marshall, former roommate of Gaige Grosskreutz, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, questions Jacob Marshall, former roommate of the late Gaige Grosskreutz, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, stands with his legal team, from left, Natalie Wisco, Corey Chirafisi and Mark Richards before the start of the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, center, waits for the day's proceedings to begin during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the day to begin during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls out a chair as he enters the courtroom for his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argues his line of questioning with Judge Bruce Schroeder during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, right, argues about Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger's line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse talks about how Gaige Grosskreutz was holding his gun when Rittenhouse shot him on Aug. 25, 2020, while testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks on as his attorney Mark Richards questions him as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse holds up his hands demonstrating how he did so while approaching police on Aug. 25, 202, as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, cries as she listens to her son testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Judge Bruce Schroeder watches conduct of attorneys closely as Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, walks off the witness stand for a short recess after breaking down during his testimony at his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, as he takes the stand during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in before testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse points and names people in a photograph taken on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand to testify in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!