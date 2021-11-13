Kyle Rittenhouse is in therapy and has PTSD, attorney says

KENOSHA — According to his attorneys, Kyle Rittenhouse is undergoing therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the Aug. 25, 2020, incident in which he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

It came up Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court when Judge Bruce Schroeder was looking to confirm that Rittenhouse was of sufficiently sound mind to understand the gravity of the charges against him, as is customary in any criminal case.

Schroeder asked Rittenhouse: "Is there any reason for me to be concerned that you have some kind of disability, mental or emotional, that would prevent you from being fully aware of what your actions are and making a rational decision? Any reasons I should be concerned about that?"

Rittenhouse, 18, replied "No, Your Honor."

Lead defense attorney Mark Richards of Racine then added: "He's in therapy. I don't think he has a mental illness or anything. As a result of this incident (referring to Aug. 25, 2020), he has PTSD."

Rittenhouse is one of several witnesses in his trial who has appeared to be viscerally affected when recounting the events of that night. He appeared to break down Wednesday on the stand when recounting the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, weeping and hyperventilating before Schroeder called a recess and sent the jury out of the courtroom.

Richie McGinniss — a livestreamer for DailyCaller.com who witnessed the Rosenbaum shooting, then rendered aid to Rosenbaum — and Grosskreutz both appeared to struggle while watching videos and looking at photographs, shown in court, of the violence that occurred Aug. 25, 2020.

After the shooting, Grosskreutz said in interviews that he "broke down" at a hospital after being shot.

