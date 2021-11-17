Kyle Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.
The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.
As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters — some for Rittenhouse, some against — stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters "white supremacists."
"Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state," Evers tweeted. He added: "I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully."
The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial's testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year's unrest is gone.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a "wannabe soldier" who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a "crazy person" — Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum's behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution's own witnesses.
As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse's claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed from Madison, Wisconsin.
Mark Richards, center, talks with reporters after the jury leaves the room for deliberations during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Assistant District Attorneys James Kraus, right, and Thomas Binger, second from right, talk before Kraus takes the podium to give his rebuttal during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Judge Bruce Schroeder, front, comes down from the bench and sits closer to a 4k television screen to watch a video as Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Natalie Wisco stand behind him during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.