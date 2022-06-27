Kyle Rittenhouse keeping himself in the public eye, launching anti-"Fake News" game

After initially indicating he would aim to stay out of the public eye after being found not guilty last year of killing two men and wounding a third during riots in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse says he is launching a video game.

Rittenhouse, now 19, said sales from the game is intended to fund his announced planned defamation lawsuits against media outlets he believes defamed him.

In an advertisement that appeared on social media last week, the game features a cartoon Rittenhouse carrying a "laser gun" and shooting animated turkeys with the words "FAKE NEWS" on them.

In the ad, which features the former Illinois teen, Rittenhouse treats all news media as a monolith, saying "The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroying innocent people's lives. So go to RittenhouseGame.com and preorder the game now and help me fund the lawsuits to stop these fake news turkeys."

The ad ends with Rittenhouse rapping the lyrics: "Fake news turkey shoot; got a laser gun going pew, pew, pew; file my lawsuits."

The game is being made by Mint Studios.

Preordering the game costs $9.99, according to the website.

Rittenhouse has continued using his public status both on social media and at heavily publicized events; he made a featured appearance at the right-wing Turning Point USA convention last year, and has made multiple other appearances on TV and online programs to promote his planned lawsuits against media outlets.

