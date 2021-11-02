La Crosse man captured in Alabama faces Baraboo armed robbery charge

Officials from the Baraboo Police Department said the person they believe responsible for an armed robbery Thursday has been captured.
According to a release from Lt. Ryan La Broscian, authorities in Decatur, Alabama, notified the department that the person of interest, Jordan D. Flick, of La Crosse, had been arrested. He was being held at the Morgan County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
Online court records show Flick was charged with felony armed robbery by threat of force Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a fine up to $100,000. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant.
Baraboo police were called to the Cash Store, 906 U.S. Highway 12, which shares a building with other businesses near Walmart, where an employee described the man who robbed the business while carrying a gun, according to the release. The employee also said the man was driving a white Buick Lacrosse and provided a license plate number.
GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops
072221-bara-news-arson1
100121-bara-news-shores1
072221-bara-news-arson2
Amber Lundgren hearing
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher1
020221-bara-news-metzger1
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Medflight near Baraboo
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Albart B. Shores trial
Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher3
102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1
William Wenzel
Judge Michael Screnock
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Drew Bulin testifies
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
073021-bara-news-dogs1
Mike Albrecht sworn in
051121-bara-news-law-zunker
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal age to drink, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Former employees and shareholders of a local business are suing the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and lying to get them fired and removed from the company board, according to a complaint filed in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court.
Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.