La Crosse man pleads guilty to role in US Capitol riot

An Army National Guard member from La Crosse pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Abram Markofski, 24, who was charged along with Brandon Nelson, of Madison, pleaded guilty to one of four counts federal prosecutors charged him with in May. The charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing before U.S. District Judge John Bates, of the Washington, D.C., federal circuit, was set for Dec. 3.

According to a plea agreement signed last week, Markofski has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into events on Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

Markofski has agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement and to allow agents to review any of his social media accounts.