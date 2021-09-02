La Farge man seriously injured in crash after falling asleep at wheel in Vernon County, authorities say

A driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he crashed his car into a cargo truck after falling asleep at the wheel in Vernon County, authorities reported.

At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Milo Newton, 42, of La Farge, was driving south on Highway D when he fell asleep and crossed the centerline heading for a northbound cargo truck driven by Wesley Proctor, 45, of Portage, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Proctor swerved to avoid a head-on crash, and Newton’s car sideswiped Proctor's delivery truck, suffering heavy damage that left it disabled in the road, Spears said.

The La Farge Fire Department extricated Newton from his vehicle and La Farge EMS took him to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with serious injuries, Spears said.

Proctor was not injured in the crash, Spears said.

