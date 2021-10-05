La Valle man charged with attacking, threatening to kill 3 women

A La Valle man accused of threatening to kill and attacking three women at a residence in Excelsior made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set his bond at $75,000 cash.

Jared R. Chamberlin, 35, formerly of Hillsboro, faces maximum imprisonment of more than 95 years and fines up to $116,200 after being charged with felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and criminal trespassing.

According to the criminal complaint, two women were sitting outside the front of a residence around 4 p.m. Sept. 26 when one received phone calls from Chamberlin, who threatened to kill her. Roughly 30 minutes later, a vehicle pulled into the driveway and Chamberlin got out of the passenger side. The women told police that he approached them angrily and as they attempted to enter the home, grabbed the woman he had threatened and held an unopened box cutter to her neck while telling the woman she was “dead” and threatening to harm the other one and allegedly said “You’re the first one that’s going to die.”

At the same time, a younger woman and three children came out of the house. The younger woman told Chamberlin she was calling the police. According to the complaint, Chamberlin threw the woman he was holding to the ground, causing her to break a bone in her leg.

Chamberlin took the younger woman’s phone and began walking down the driveway, prompting the younger woman to follow him to get it back. Chamberlin struck her and she fell and he continued to punch her before grabbing her hair and pulling her down the driveway. The attack resulted in a broken cheekbone, according to the complaint.

A 15-year-old who saw the altercation ran up to Chamberlin and punched him in the stomach, which is when he released the younger woman. Everyone went into the home to get away from Chamberlin, but they said he took a board from a shed on the property and busted through a screen to enter the house, which prompted them to run to a neighbor’s home.

Chamberlin was eventually arrested the next day, when deputies examined the building to ensure it was safe for the homeowners to return and found a window into the basement missing. Members of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team and Crisis Incident Negotiations Team.

In an interview with deputies, Chamberlin said he had left the home the day before when police arrived and walked around Reedsburg until dark when he decided to go back and talk to the women he attacked. Upon seeing no one was home, he used a pliers to pry open the window and entered the home, staying there until he noticed police setting up a perimeter and decided to surrender out the front door.

A 10-year-old who saw Chamberlin hit the women said Chamberlin made death threats against the adults and one of their spouses. A 12-year-old also saw Chamberlin hold a knife to the woman’s throat and told police that there was another knife outside, which the child pocketed during the attack.

Chamberlin had not posted bond as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. Conditions of his bail include no contact with any of the people involved in the attack, their homes, workplaces or schools and no possession of weapons or firearms. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 29.

