La Valle man committed for treatment after threatening to blow up neighbor's home

A La Valle man who threatened to blow up his neighbor’s home was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect during a plea hearing Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Christian Alexander Wink, 26, faced charges of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property by use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, threats to injure or accuse of a crime and misdemeanor counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Wink had initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 37 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Wink showed up Dec. 28 at a home along East Redstone Drive. There were children in the home at the time. Wink began tearing pages out of a book the homeowner had written and screaming insulting slurs at the man, who wrote in a statement to police that Wink threatened him while wandering around his yard with an AR-15 style rifle.

Wink shot more than once into the air before approaching the home. The homeowner said he later found two bullet holes in the hood of his SUV and heard multiple shots, but did not count them.

The man recorded a video which showed Wink threatening to “put a...bullet in that propane tank and blow” it up. At one point, the homeowner said Wink approached the propane tank, but left his rifle sitting against the building instead of shooting at it.

As Wink was making these threats and circling the residence, the homeowner said he called his wife and his parents to say goodbye. He placed the children in a closet to shield them as “they are afraid for their lives and crying.”

After Wink left his rifle and disappeared from the man’s sight, he reappeared wrapped in the U.S. flag the homeowner had flying on the back porch. He then returned to his own home, yelling and placing the AR-15 into a garbage container.

According to the witness statement, Wink proceeded to go over to another yard and sat on a milk crate with the flag still wrapped around him. Deputy Wade Neubauer found Wink holding the flag, making little sense in response to questions, according to the complaint.

Wink denied shooting a gun. When talking to the deputy, he “began to accuse his neighbor of being a sex predator.” Wink eventually admitted to taking “bath salts,” or synthetic cathinones, which are mind-altering crystal powder stimulants.

Wink’s attorney, Scott Southworth, entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment May 25. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko ordered a psychological evaluation, which was entered into the court record June 28.

At the plea hearing, Wink entered no contest pleas to the felony count of recklessly endangering safety and threats to injure by use of a dangerous weapon. All of the other counts, as part of a joint recommendation between Southworth and Rick Spoentgen of the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they can be considered in any type of sentencing against Wink.

A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 24 to evaluate a conditional release plan proposed by the district attorney’s office. Klicko ordered that Wink be committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for seven years. Klicko also ordered that the gun used during the offenses be destroyed.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.