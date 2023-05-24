When graduate student Angela Ablaberdieva was scouting out a chemistry graduate program five years ago, family leave policies were a top concern.

UW-Madison's chemistry department policy publicly touted its graduate students paid family leave policy, which caught Ablaberdieva's eye — after studying in Turkey and spending a few years traveling, she was planning to have her first child after returning to the United States. When Ablaberdieva showed up to classes the first day pregnant with her son, however, her coordinator's response wasn't exactly positive.

"I said, 'Hey, FYI, I'm pregnant and due at the start of next semester. Who do I talk to get my paid leave?'" she said. "And (the coordinator) was like, 'Oh my gosh, don't tell that to anyone. I would definitely not tell anyone until after you have joined a (faculty member's) research group.'"

The implication, Abladerdieva said, was that some would hold her pregnancy against her.

University of Wisconsin System graduate and postdoctoral students who have a child while enrolled in their programs often are taking a risk: Like faculty and staff, they aren't offered paid family leave. But unlike faculty and staff, they aren't protected by the federal Family Medical Leave Act, which means they risk losing their teaching, research or project assistant positions if they take a leave, even if it's unpaid.

Losing those jobs, in turn, can jeopardize their income, health insurance or tuition assistance the university gives them for assistant work.

Sometimes, students say they've had faculty finagle deals to keep graduate and postdoctoral students paid during their leaves by moving around fellowships or grants. Others say they have been told to drop out because their choice of parenthood is incompatible with rigors of academia, or they have left their programs after being subjected to sexism.

The UW-Madison Graduate Worker Union, also known as Teaching Assistant's Association, hope to change the system, petitioning administrators to change by extending paid family leave to all employees, and protections to graduate students.

But that may be a tall order in the Badger State: UW-Madison is the only school in the Big Ten conference that does not offer paid parental leave for faculty, staff or graduate assistants.

A UW-Madison ad-hoc committee studying parental leave policies found that of universities similar to UW-Madison, 90% offer faculty an average of eight weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child and seven weeks for the parent who didn't give birth or for an adoption. Of those same institutions, 80% offer graduate students an average of five weeks of paid leave.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's budget proposed a guaranteed 12 weeks of paid leave for eligible public- and private-sector workers, including University of Wisconsin System employees, but that provision was stripped from the state's biennial budget proposed by the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee.

Advocates hope to see the change either at either campus-wide at UW-Madison or for all University of Wisconsin System schools through future UW Board of Regents policy. A letter from TAA to UW-Madison Chanellor Jennifer Mnookin urges her to include 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for faculty, graduate students and university employees in the next year's budget.

"Graduate students are allowed up to six days of paid sick leave but must take leave without pay for the remaining duration of an appointment after the birth of a child," the letter reads. "Most graduate students cannot afford such a leave and return to work almost immediately, because if they did take an unpaid leave, they would lose their tuition remission, their stipend, and their health insurance."

But students like Ablaberdieva say reality often falls short.

Doctoral candidate Kelly Jensen had been upfront with her supervising professor about family planning when she started her six-year program. Jensen was 29 when she enrolled; she and her husband didn't want to wait to start a family until she graduated at 35.

Those early conversations led Jensen's supervisor timed Jensen's research fellowship — a grant that relieves graduate students of their assistant responsibilities to conduct research — to serve as maternity leave when her first son was born in January 2021. Jensen completed her research that summer unpaid.

"I lost the award that everyone in my program gets to do their research. I sacrificed that so that I could have a maternity leave," Jensen said. "And I don't regret that. But that just goes to show there's not a broader system in place to be both a mother and a Ph.D. student."

Even if departments want to be accommodating, students can still struggle to take even the unpaid leave promised to them by university policy.

Between starting her program and her due date in January, Ablaberdieva went to nearly a dozen campus departments to discuss her situation, including human resources, chemistry department administration and campus administrative offices such the Title IX, the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the McBurney Center, which advocates for students with disabilities.

Each time, Ablaberdieva said she got the same answers: It was not that department's problem, or she shouldn't take a leave in the first place because other women come back days after giving birth.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas declined to comment on Ablaberdieva's experience with the chemistry department.

Ablaberdieva's leave was approved after she learned a male graduate student in her program had gotten six weeks of leave approved when his wife had a baby — a conversation which a female faculty member overheard and then intervened. At that point, though, Ablaberdieva was disenchanted with the department and petitioned to end her doctoral program early, earn a master's degree chemistry and move to population health.

"They still view that like you failed the program. For people in chemistry, it's embarrassing to master out," Ablaberdieva recalled as she held back tears. "That was not wanted to feel on graduation, because getting your masters is a big deal. And I feel like it was like a sign of failure.

Falling behind

UW-Madison has been studying the feasibility of expanding paid family leave for years. In 2016, UW-Madison and the System jointly funded a study that would look into wages and benefits for workers for the first time in three decades.

The System does not provide its employees with any paid family leave, requiring employees to instead use sick or vacation days for up to six weeks of paid time off, or take an unpaid absence. An employee who wants to take more than six weeks must use unpaid time off.

Graduate students can use any sick or vacation pay to bolster their paychecks while taking an otherwise unpaid leave. That wasn't the case prior to 2019, when graduate students had no such allocations and staying paid relied on getting fellowship grants or faculty moving money around.

No decisions have been made on expanding benefits at System universities, including UW-Madison, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in a statement.

"Our universities are always reviewing opportunities to attract and retain employees in a competitive environment," he said.

The university's ad-hoc committee found numerous gaps in UW-Madison's family and parental leave policies, committee member Adena Rissman said. In a June 2022 report, the committee found multiple areas of inequity, such as employees being allocated different amounts of sick or vacation hours based on their title or appointment or the possibility of supervisors committing Title IX violations if they attempt to shorten or prevent unpaid leave.

"Wisconsinites value family and hard work — these values don't conflict," Rissman said. "We can support babies and parents and elders when they need it most, knowing that paid family leave improves workforce retention. This makes sense because people don't have to quit their jobs to take care of a child who was just born or adopted, or their aging parent."

Microbiology doctoral candidate Erin Conley, who co-founded the Wisconsin Student Parents Organization, said the inconsistencies across campus are a diversity, equity and inclusion issue. Many students lack financial safety nets to take unpaid time off or can't afford to lose their benefits, and the lack of policy disproportionately affects women and other birthing parents, she said.

"For me, it seems like it just very obviously creates further barriers to education or career advancement in the case of faculty, for women and these other groups that have been historically marginalized, specifically in academia," she said.