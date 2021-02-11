LaCrosse man, Minnesota woman face drug charges after I-90/94 chase at 122 mph, police say

A Winona, Minnesota woman and a La Crosse man are facing charges for cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy and oxycodone after attempting to flee an officer at 122 miles per hour.
Katrina Brett, 24, is charged with felonies attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanors possession of cocaine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of a controlled substance as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
Raymond Lewis, 40, of La Crosse is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of cocaine – second and subsequent offense, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols – second and subsequent offense and possession of a controlled substance – second and subsequent offense—as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 18, Trooper Coady Schiltz was parked near mile post 58 on Interstate 90/94 when he observed a vehicle rapidly approaching him. A radar reading gave a clear reading of 81 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
Schiltz pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and sirens. By the time Schiltz caught up to the vehicle it was traveling 90 miles per hour. After switching lanes the vehicle accelerated to 122 miles per hour and traveled at that speed for about 20 seconds. While accelerating a white crystal like substance started to hit the windshield of Schiltz’s vehicle.
The vehicle decelerated and pulled over after the period of high speed. Schiltz approached the vehicle after requesting additional units and identified himself and the reason for the stop, during which he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Schiltz asked the driver, identified as Katrina Brett, why she accelerated after he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but she appeared confused. When he explained that he had attempted to pull her over for going 81 miles per hour but she then accelerated to 122 miles per hour, she did not say anything.
Asked what they were throwing out the window, both Brett and the passenger, identified as Raymond Lewis, said “nothing?” When asked why a white crystal-like substance hit his windshield during the pursuit, both Brett and Lewis said nothing. Lewis stated he did not know what was going on because he was sleeping.
As another deputy arrived on scene, both Brett and Lewis were asked to step out of the vehicle. A search of Lewis and Brett found nothing of significance on either of their persons.
Based on the odor of marijuana, Schiltz conducted a search of the vehicle. In the center console Schiltz found a case containing a white powdery substance in a plastic bag later tested and confirmed to be cocaine. Also in the case Schiltz found a small bag containing a crystal-like substance later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine, and a bag of a green leafy substance later confirmed as THC.
In the center console Schiltz found a straw that had a 45 degree cut on one end and was covered in a white powdery substance, and a “one hitter” pipe with burnt THC residue on it.
In the back right passenger seat, a bag containing Brett’s wallet and additional identification also had an ibuprofen bottle that contained three pills later confirmed as MDMA. Another pill bottle contained five pills, two of which were later identified as oxycodone and three of which were later identified as tramadol.
Both Brett and Lewis were placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
At the jail Brett agreed to respond to questions. When asked about the pills, Brett admitted they were hers and stated they were ecstasy. She claimed to not know anything about the substance thrown out the window during the pursuit.
Brett is scheduled for a plea hearing March 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Lewis is scheduled for a plea hearing May 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.