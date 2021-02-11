LaCrosse man, Minnesota woman face drug charges after I-90/94 chase at 122 mph, police say

Schiltz pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and sirens. By the time Schiltz caught up to the vehicle it was traveling 90 miles per hour. After switching lanes the vehicle accelerated to 122 miles per hour and traveled at that speed for about 20 seconds. While accelerating a white crystal like substance started to hit the windshield of Schiltz’s vehicle.

The vehicle decelerated and pulled over after the period of high speed. Schiltz approached the vehicle after requesting additional units and identified himself and the reason for the stop, during which he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Schiltz asked the driver, identified as Katrina Brett, why she accelerated after he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but she appeared confused. When he explained that he had attempted to pull her over for going 81 miles per hour but she then accelerated to 122 miles per hour, she did not say anything.

Asked what they were throwing out the window, both Brett and the passenger, identified as Raymond Lewis, said “nothing?” When asked why a white crystal-like substance hit his windshield during the pursuit, both Brett and Lewis said nothing. Lewis stated he did not know what was going on because he was sleeping.