Lafayette County to build new hospital

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors plans to spend $51.5 million to build a new hospital on the south end of Darlington by 2024.

The board approved financing for the 75,000-square-foot facility at its meeting last week. The new hospital, at the southwest corner of highways 23 and K, will replace the 70-year-old Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County near downtown Darlington.

Construction, managed by Kraus-Anderson, is expected to begin this fall, with the project completed by summer 2024.

Plans to replace the current hospital, built in 1952, started in 2018, according to the hospital. Because healthcare has changed dramatically, the layout of the current facility has led to less-than ideal patient experiences and inefficient work flows, according to a statement from the county.

“We are so thankful to have a forward-thinking County Board, a supportive community and a most compassionate staff, without whom this project may have never been moved forward,” Kathy Kuepers, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, said in the statement. “The new hospital will provide the highest quality care to the patients that we serve.”

