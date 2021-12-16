Lake Delton increasing incentives for high-end attractions

The village of Lake Delton is expanding its resort incentive program in the Premier Resort Tax budget by eliminating hotel incentives and gearing them toward high-end attractions.

“Prior to COVID, we knew we had reached the saturation point that we wanted,” said Tom Diehl, Lake Delton village trustee and co-owner of Tommy Bartlett Show. “Now, through all of our research, the biggest void is there hasn’t been any new major attractions coming in here.”

Diehl’s proposal is a modification of the High End Attraction Incentive portion of the Hospitality Industry Incentive Program of the Lake Delton Municipal Code.

Other expenditures in the budget, which totals $13.83 million, include funds for completion of a new police station, snow plow truck and other related snow removal expenditures, leaf vacuum and various street repairs. The new police building has $6 million pledged for 2022 and the street repairs are planned for $635,000, as well as a $400,000 sidewalk railing.

The new railing will replace the dilapidated one on Wisconsin Dells Parkway where the road crosses Dell Creek. Street repairs will be conducted on South Burritt Avenue from its intersection with Munroe Avenue (Wisconsin Highway 23) south to its intersection with Xanadu Rd and on Bayer Lane from Hiawatha Drive to its terminus at Lake Delton near Delton Oaks Resort. Construction for the new police building on Miller Drive is scheduled to be completed in April.

Existing attractions will now need to pledge a project of at least $5 million and new attractions’ investments will have to be $10 million or more. In addition, attractions will need to carefully detail how they are going to attract more visitors.

“The original design of the ordinance had a $2 million investment that a developer would have to make,” said Diehl. “We learned really rapidly that investment in an attraction is not going to get you what you want.”

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park’s upcoming innovative waterslide, Medusa’s Slidewheel, is a key example of the attractions wanted via the ordinance modification. Diehl expects the slide, which is part of a $23 million expansion project at Mt. Olympus, to help attract around 200,000 new visitors during the summer. The village granted Nick Laskaris, the owner of Mt. Olympus, $1.6 million for the new slide.

Diehl is also hoping for an expansion of Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Wisconsin Dells. Ripley’s Aquarium, a series of aquariums that reside in other tourism destinations such as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is an attraction Diehl thinks, based on evidence from other sites, could be a boon to the area.

“We’d love to have them here, because it’s been proven in Branson and all over the country that the places where these aquariums are that they’ll work,” said Diehl.

The total 2022 budget is more than double that of 2021, which was just over $6 million. There will be a $20 million increase on street maintenance and incremental increases in fire and EMS expenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0