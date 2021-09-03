Lake Geneva man faces third OWI after crashing into Wisconsin Dells cabin with child in car, police say

A Lake Geneva man was released on a $1,000 signature bond after allegedly driving drunk with children in his car within the Mt. Olympus Resorts campground and striking a building.
Christopher A. Shawhan, 32, faces a maximum prison sentence of four years and fines up to $8,000, as well as a revoked license for a maximum of 12 years after being charged with a third offense of drunk driving with a minor in the vehicle and a third-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration while children were in the car.
According to the criminal complaint, callers reported Shawhan after he was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet quickly within a campground and struck a cabin at around midnight Aug. 21. Witnesses said he kept driving and parked in the driveway of a cabin roughly five doors down, getting out of the car with children.
Wisconsin Dells Police Officer Micha Dunse met with Dunse outside the cabin after talking to security workers who also said they saw Shawhan with children. When the officer walked up to the cabin, there were two children on the front patio, according to the complaint. He found Shawhan behind the cabin.
Shawhan allegedly denied having driven his vehicle in hours. The officer saw a half empty bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila sitting on a nearby table in the cabin. He noted in the complaint that Shawhan had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and that he had admitted to drinking.
Shawhan agreed to field sobriety tests and provided a preliminary alcohol breath test with a 0.164% result. An 8-year-old told the officer that they had just been in the car and Shawhan had been driving.
According to court records, Shawhan was convicted of driving while intoxicated in March 2013 and May 2015.
Conditions of his bond include not driving without a valid license, maintaining sobriety and a requirement that he submit to chemical testing by law enforcement if driving. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 21.