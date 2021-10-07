Landlord directs tenant to remove 'F--- Biden' flag from front yard of Burlington house

BURLINGTON — A political flag flying over a Burlington neighborhood has been taken down, along with its four-letter message of contempt for President Joe Biden.

The landlord of a house in the 200 block of Schemmer Street has directed his tenant to remove a red, white and blue flag that troubled neighbors with the graphic message, "F--- Biden and f--- you for voting for him."

The tenant removed the flag earlier this week and replaced it with a different flag with the black and white message, "I am the descendant of men who would not be ruled."

Landlord Thomas Culbert said he considers the matter resolved, now that the tenant has taken down the flag with the harsh language.

"That's good enough for me," Culbert said.

He would not identify the tenant, and nobody at the house has answered the door or responded to messages.

Displayed atop a flag pole that stands about 15 feet high in the house's front yard, the flag had presented neighbors with a dilemma in which they sought to balance standards of public decency in the neighborhood with the flag owner's right to free speech.

Burlington city officials declined to get involved, choosing not to invoke a local ordinance that restricts public nuisances for fear of instigating a freedom of speech lawsuit.

Now that the landlord has arranged to have the flag removed, neighbors are expressing relief that the situation has been defused.

"It's good to have it gone," neighbor Judy Willms said. "We don't need that kind of language around here."

But even neighbors who oppose President Biden and supported Donald Trump in last year's election had expressed distaste for having such four-letter rhetoric waving from a flag on their street.

Neighbor Sandy Kohler said she was worried children in the neighborhood would be exposed to vulgar language. With the flag removed, Kohler said, "I feel better about it."

Culbert said he instructed the tenant — whom he described as a friend — that political flags would be OK, including those supporting Trump, as long as there are no more swear words.

Referring to others on the street, Culbert said: "They like Trump or whatever, too. But this was kind of crossing the line."