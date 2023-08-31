DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday posted a fiscal second-quarter loss and revenue below its results in the same period a year ago.
The Dodgeville-based clothing retailer said it had a loss of $8 million, or 25 cents per share, on revenue of $323.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.
In its fiscal second quarter a year ago, Lands' End Inc. reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $351.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $355 million.
Lands' End headquarters in Dodgeville.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
For the year, the company expects per-share earnings between a loss of 14 cents, and a gain of 3 cents, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.
“Our strong second quarter was characterized by a return to operating disciplines with a solutions focus on the customer,” Lands’ End CEO Andrew McLean said in a statement. “That resulted in a significant 220 basis point year-over-year improvement in gross margin, a 30% year-over-year reduction in our inventory position and Adjusted EBITDA in line with the prior year and guidance. Significantly, our cash provided by operations turned positive with a favorable $172 million improvement over the prior year. Newness, customer acceptance and results all benefit from our more disciplined inventory management approach which is continuing into the second half of 2023.
"Going forward, our brand is focused on exceeding customer expectations, prioritizing profitable demand and creating long-term shareholder value.”
