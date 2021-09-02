 Skip to main content
Lands' End reports fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2M
  • Updated
Lands' End headquarters, generic file photo, State Journal photo

Lands' End headquarters in Dodgeville.

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville-based clothing maker said it had profit of 48 cents, and revenue of $384.1 million in the period.

Target ($TGT@US) reports second-quarter sales rose in every category even compared to last year’s record pandemic pace. Back-to-school spending is off to a strong start, but shares did fall 1.4% in premarket trading. Second-quarter net income jumped to $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share, from $1.7 billion, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 9.5% to $25.16 billion from the same period a year ago, slightly above analysts’ expectations of $25.08 billion. Target’s profits were nearly double those in the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic supercharged sales.

For the current quarter ending in November, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $405 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.35 to $1.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion.

Lands' End shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

