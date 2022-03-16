Lands’ End reports higher revenue, lower earnings in fiscal Q4 compared to year earlier

Dodgeville-based clothing retailer Lands’ End on Wednesday reported higher revenue, but lower earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Lands’ End said for the three months ended Jan. 28 is had net income of $7.1 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $555.4 million, compared to year-ago net income of $19.9 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $538.4 million.

Global eCommerce net revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $441.5 million, down 4.4% from $461.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of shipping delays caused by supply chain problems.

For fiscal 2021, the company reported profit of $33.4 million, or 99 cents per share, on revenue of $1.64 billion, compared to fiscal 2020 net income of $10.8 million, or 33 cents per share, on revenue of $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year fiscal 2022 earnings to be 71 cents to $1.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion.

“We are very pleased with the performance we delivered in 2021, despite the supply chain challenges in the back half of the year,” Jim Gooch, Lands’ End president and chief financial officer, said in a statement. “For fiscal 2022, we expect year-over-year sales growth to be higher in the back half of the year, as we lap strong demand from the first half of 2021 and inventory constraints we experienced in the back half of 2021. While we navigate the macro headwinds through the remainder of fiscal 2022, we remain confident in our business model and ability to meet our long-term targets.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.