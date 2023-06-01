Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DODGEVILLE — Lands’ End Inc. on Thursday reported a lower loss and higher sales in its fiscal first quarter compared to a year ago.

The Dodgeville-based clothier reported a loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, on revenue of $309.6 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 28.

In its fiscal first quarter a year ago, Lands’ End posted a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per share, on revenue of $303.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million.

For the full fiscal year, Lands’ End said it expects a loss of $0.13 to $0.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion.

“Our team continued to successfully execute during the quarter and made strong progress against our strategic initiatives,” CEO Andrew McLean said in a statement. “As a result, we delivered year-over-year revenue and earnings growth, led primarily by our leading swim business and its natural vacation adjacencies, which collectively contributed to our strong margin performance and our 41% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to roll out our strategic initiatives and expect that the learnings from each successive quarter will enable further refinements and long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Lands’ End said Global eCommerce net revenue was $203.1 million, down 7.3% from $219.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. U.S. eCommerce net revenue was up 1.6%, but international eCommerce net revenue fell 42.5%, due to lower consumer demand in Europe and the closing of Lands’ End Japan at the end of fiscal 2022.

Outfitters net revenue was $74 million, up 37.1% over a year earlier, primarily driven by inventory sales to Delta Air Lines in connection with the conclusion of their five-year contract, Lands’ End said.

