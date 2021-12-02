Lands' End’s fiscal third-quarter results miss analysts’ estimates

DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates.

The Dodgeville-based clothing maker said it had net income of $7.4 million, or 22 cents per share, on revenue of $375.8 million for the quarter ended Oct. 29.

MarketWatch reported that the FactSet consensus was for earnings of 21 cents per share and revenue of $398.0 million.

In the same period a year ago, Lands’ End posted net income of $7.2 million, or 22 cents per share, on revenue of $360 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $575 million.

“We delivered encouraging results in the third quarter, given the challenging environment,” Lands End President and CFO Jim Gooch said in a statement. “We have taken numerous actions to expedite receipts, and despite supply chain delays, which negatively impacted our in-stock position and sales early in the fourth quarter, we recovered our in-stock position to historical levels heading into Cyber Week. With these actions, we believe our inventory is positioned well for the remainder of this year and as we head into 2022. Consumer demand for our brand remains strong, and we are confident in the long-term health of our business and the growth opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to sharing more details on our path forward when we announce our updated long-term targets.”

The company said it expects full-year earnings to be $1.04 to $1.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. The FactSet consensus is for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $1.691 billion, MarketWatch said.

Lands’ End stock closed at $23.01 per share in Wednesday, but was down under $20 per share in the opening minutes on Thursday. The stock’s 52-week range is $17.64 to $44.40

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.