Large solar project proposed in Columbia County worries neighbors

A group of almost 50 residents met in the Columbia County town of Courtland Wednesday to discuss their opposition to a proposed solar project planned in the town.

Julie Nieman of the concerned citizens group said the project could be as large as 4,000 acres with the possibility of between 300 and 500 megawatts.

“That would be 4,000 acres of farmland that would not be useable agriculture land for potentially 30 to 50 years depending on the contract length,” Nieman said.

She said the group is not opposed to solar energy, but is opposed to the size of project and unhappy with the location.

“Some of the concerns are the impact on property value,” Nieman said. “Other concerns are the noise, glare and safety concerns.”

Nieman said there also are concerns about the impact on wildlife citing the proximity of the Paradise Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The project is called Langdon Mills Solar and is being developed by Samsung C&T America. Katherine Park of Langdon Mills answered questions via email after a number of phone inquiries.

“In order to provide factual information regarding the Langdon Mills Solar project, our team has committed to providing the community with information via our project website, the project Facebook page, and opening a local office in downtown Cambria where our local representative hosts weekly office hours to answer questions from the public,” Park wrote. “We will continue to share information with the public as details are being finalized throughout the development process. We look forward to building relationships within the community and being a long-term partner in Columbia County.”

Park said since the project is in the early planning stages, the company does not know how large it will be, but did say it is expected to exceed 100 megawatts. She said it will go through a state permitting process with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. So far the project has submitted a preliminary engineering plan, but has not yet submitted a proposed plan.

On Wednesday night, 48 citizens attended a meeting led by Dave Paul to discuss their opposition. This group is responsible for “Stop Samsung Solar Farms” signs in the Courtland, Cambria and Randolph area.

“We’ve had informational meetings where we learned about the solar panels,” Paul said. “It’s a low-key group that remains civil while discussing this topic. We’re looking for information because we haven’t gotten it from Samsung.”

Paul and other members of the group have been attending Courtland town meetings to get more information from the Courtland board.

“We’ve had to inform ourselves with the company not sharing information with us,” Paul said. The group on Wednesday night discussed when the project began and members believe this has been in the works for almost two years.

Courtland Town Chair JoAnn Wingers said she does not know the size of the proposed solar project, therefore she does not know if the town board will need to approve the project or if it will be involved with the permitting process of project.

“I understand that this is private property where this is being planned, but if it goes through with 4,000 acres it will affect the entire region, including the environmental impact on the land,” Nieman said.

Park confirmed the project would be developed on privately owned, leased land.

“The size and scope of the project is yet to be determined as there are a multitude of environmental studies that are ongoing for the project,” Park said.

The Langdon Mills website has a timeline stating the permit process will take place in 2022, anticipating approval in 2023 with construction starting the same year. Langdon Mills is hopeful construction of the solar project will be completed and operational in 2024.

“The Langdon Mills Solar project chose this location based on numerous factors,” Park said. “A few of those factors include topography, power grid access, potential available land, and the growing market of solar development in the State of Wisconsin.”

Park said Langdon Mills is planning on holding an open house Feb. 28.

“More information about the project will be provided at the event and our team looks forward to meeting and talking with everyone about the benefits of solar and the benefits of this project to the local community,” Park said.

Nieman stated the group’s goal is to get as much information about the project and attempt to contain the size of the project.

“We’re looking to stop the project and if not completely stop it, we’d like to make it smaller,” Nieman said. “Why does it have to big this big? It could be the biggest in the state. Why not start with 1,000 acres?”

The group plans to distribute flyers in the community to residents who do not know about the solar project.

“We’ve got around fifty people here that know about the project,” Paul said. “There are just over 500 people in the town and we need to get this information out to them.”

Citizens have cited the Courtland 2002 Comprehensive plan as a reason for objecting to the solar project.

“At the heart of this plan lies the Town’s desire to protect prime agricultural lands and preserve farming as a viable way of life for Courtland’s residents,” the plan states.

Wingers said the plan has not been updated since 2002 and it is likely to be updated at some point.

“I do not know when that would be, but it could be reviewed by the town board,” Wingers said.

