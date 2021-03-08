Lawsuit against Foxconn dismissed at request of Caledonia man who filed it

MOUNT PLEASANT — A lawsuit against Foxconn filed by a man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor has been dismissed at the man's request.
Daniel Hintz, of Caledonia, had hoped to cash in with the property as development was expected to grow in the area surrounding Foxconn.
Hintz filed the suit against Foxconn in Racine County Circuit County on Feb. 2. In the suit, on behalf of Racine County and Mount Pleasant, Hintz accused Foxconn of breaching its local development agreement.
Public entities did not accuse the company of breaking the agreement, but Racine County and Mount Pleasant were both considered "involuntary plaintiffs" in the case since Hintz alleged that Foxconn's contract with the entities had been broken.
The lawsuit alleged that Foxconn had “defaulted on its promises to build a Gen 10.5 LCD Facility, to create thousands of jobs and to invest billions of dollars, and Foxconn has disavowed any intention to construct the Gen 10.5 LCD Facility.”
Foxconn is currently renegotiating its contract with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation since it is no longer planning to building a so-called “Gen. 10.5 LCD Facility” as it had initially planned. Foxconn’s plans have been amended to a smaller Gen 6 facility, and other plans remain up in the air — such as the possible design or production of electric vehicles — since so many other plans have fallen through or fallen short of expectations, such as how coffee kiosks were never made and ventilator production has stopped.
Hintz filed the lawsuit as a taxpayer in Racine County, claiming this affiliation gives him the right to sue the company that has a deal with the county, as well as with the State of Wisconsin and the Village of Mount Pleasant. He had previously filed a similar claim with the county, which was voted down by the County Board.
Under Foxconn’s original contract, the company would earn incentives totaling as much as $2.8 billion in state credits over 15 years if the company hired upward of 13,000 employees and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state. State officials have told the company it will not receive state funds until the contract is amended, as the project being built in Mount Pleasant no longer matches what was promised in the 2017 agreement.
The suit was dismissed on Friday, according to online court records.