Lawsuit against Foxconn dismissed at request of Caledonia man who filed it

MOUNT PLEASANT — A lawsuit against Foxconn filed by a man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor has been dismissed at the man's request.

Daniel Hintz, of Caledonia, had hoped to cash in with the property as development was expected to grow in the area surrounding Foxconn.

Hintz filed the suit against Foxconn in Racine County Circuit County on Feb. 2. In the suit, on behalf of Racine County and Mount Pleasant, Hintz accused Foxconn of breaching its local development agreement.

Public entities did not accuse the company of breaking the agreement, but Racine County and Mount Pleasant were both considered "involuntary plaintiffs" in the case since Hintz alleged that Foxconn's contract with the entities had been broken.

The lawsuit alleged that Foxconn had “defaulted on its promises to build a Gen 10.5 LCD Facility, to create thousands of jobs and to invest billions of dollars, and Foxconn has disavowed any intention to construct the Gen 10.5 LCD Facility.”