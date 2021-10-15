Lawsuit alleges excessive force used by Madison cops against 17-year-old in 2019

A man who said he was the victim of excessive force at the hands of Madison police officers in 2019 when he was 17 years old has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of Madison.

In the lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Madison, David Clash-Miller, now 20, alleges he was attacked by a Madison officer without provocation during a police call to his home on June 3, 2019, when he was suffering a mental health episode. The incident was captured by a home security video camera.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive damages from Officers Andrew Slawek and Chad Joswiak, former Officer Ted Fondrk, and Sgt. Joe Engler. It also seeks compensatory damages from former Assistant Chief Vic Wahl, who was later acting police chief and has since retired. It also seeks to hold the city of Madison liable.

The lawsuit alleges the officers used excessive force and conducted an unlawful arrest of Clash-Miller, violating his rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. He is being represented by attorneys Charles Giesen, Jessica Giesen and Robert Gingras.

“Responding to what the mayor of Madison admitted was ‘a mental health call for an African-American 17-year-old in mental health crisis,’ Defendants Engler, Slawek, Joswiak and Fondrk violently restrained, gagged and then beat David,” the lawsuit states.

Previously, Clash-Miller’s family filed a claim from the city for $2.8 million.

“The video speaks for itself. Black Lives Do Matter,” Gingras said in a statement Friday.

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said the city has no comment on the lawsuit, which has been tendered to the city’s liability insurer for legal counsel, under the city’s normal process.

According to the lawsuit:

Slawek and Joswiak were dispatched to Clash-Miller’s foster home in response to a report he was having a mental health episode. He was not taking his prescribed medication that day and had behaved irrationally at school.

After taking a nap at school he was sent home to shower, and his foster parents called a school police liaison officer after Clash-Miller again acted irrationally at home. They organized a police escort to a mental health facility.

As Slawek and Joswiak were on their way, they heard from Officer Rayvell Gillard, who had prior experience with Clash-Miller. Gillard said Clash-Miller would be calm with officers despite his behavior beforehand.

Clash-Miller was showering when police arrived, then put on clothing. Told that the officers would be taking him to a mental health facility, Clash-Miller asked to get his cellphone and socks before leaving.

The officers followed Clash-Miller downstairs as he retrieved his phone. He was walking back toward the officers with his phone, and after passing Slawek, Slawek wrapped his arms around Clash-Miller from behind, then slammed him against a door. He then threw Clash-Miller onto a couch, choked him and pressed his hand into Clash-Miller’s face.

Fondrk arrived and joined in restraining Clash-Miller. They covered his mouth and nose with a pillowcase, held him down and shackled him to the sofa. Engler arrived, turned his baseball-style cap around on his head and took a bag from his pocket. He placed the bag over Clash-Miller’s head as the other officers held Clash-Miller down.

Engler then punched Clash-Miller in the head repeatedly.

The lawsuit states that despite violations of the Madison Police Department’s mission statement, code of conduct and standard operating procedures, the incident resulted only in two minor violations by Engler and a finding that the use of force by the other officers was reasonable.

An external review conducted by UW-Madison Police Lt. John McCaughtry said the officers didn’t do enough to engage in a dialogue with Clash-Miller, leaving themselves with few options once he was in a confined area in his home and resisted police attempts to handcuff him.

McCaughtry’s review states the officers said the teen accused them of being racists and told them to Tase, shoot or pepper-spray him. He also noted there was little documentation showing whether Slawek and Joswiak tried to engage Clash-Miller in conversation, which would have helped establish rapport and created more time for the officers to better assess the situation.

The report states once Clash-Miller realized he was going to be taken into custody he threatened to “kill” Slawek, and Slawek decided to physically detain Clash-Miller after he gave Slawek what the officer described as a “thousand-yard stare.”

Then-Police Chief Mike Koval said after the incident that the department would review its use-of-force training and send its trainers to “external trainings focused on team tactics and other strategies to reduce the need for application of higher levels of physical force.”

