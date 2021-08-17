Lawsuit says Kenosha sheriff, police gave armed civilians license ‘to wreak havoc and inflict injury’ during 2020 unrest

“We are mobilizing tonight and have about 3,000 RSVP’s,” the email read, according to the lawsuit. “We have volunteers that will be in Uptown, downtown, and at the entrances to other neighborhoods.”

The group’s Facebook page had sought “patriots willing to take up arms and defend our City tonight against the evil thugs,” sparking responses such as, “Armed and ready. Shoot to kill tonight,’” the federal complaint said. Still, it alleges, authorities allowed Rittenhouse and the others to patrol the streets with weapons without questioning them, reviewing identification or attempting to disarm them.

Furthermore, the lawsuit said, law enforcement treated Rittenhouse’s pro-police group with “a different set of rules,” such as enforcing the city’s curfew order only on demonstrators who were assembled to protest police violence. In fact, the lawsuit quotes a Kenosha police sergeant’s words in the department’s internal messaging system just before 10 p.m. Aug. 25 that downplayed the threat posed by the armed citizens, whom he described as “very friendly.”

About a half hour later, shortly before the shootings, law enforcement officers were seen in widely distributed video footage offering water to Rittenhouse and his group and thanking them, with one officer stating, “We appreciate you guys. We really do,” the litigation said.