Lawsuit seeks to void contracts for lawyers hired by GOP leaders ahead of redistricting

The contracts were signed late last year and in early 2021 and are for legal services to be provided by Consovoy McCarthy, based in Boston and Washington, D.C., and Bell Giftos St. John, located in Madison.

The Consovoy contract pays its lawyers $30,000 per month for "pre-litigation consulting" that started on Jan. 1. After litigation has begun, the contract calls for Consovoy to receive $200,000 per month until a trial date is set, and a yet-undetermined prorated flat monthly fee after a trial date is set. Barring the consent of legislative leaders, fees in 2021 cap at $965,000 under the contract.

Work by Bell Giftos would be billed to the Legislature at $375 per hour, with paralegal services billed at $125 per hour.

Lester Pines, the attorney for the group who filed the lawsuit, said the contracts also don't allow the firms to communicate with anyone in the Legislature but Vos and LeMahieu, shutting out Democrats who are also part of the Legislature.

He said that would allow Republicans to work with the firms to "draft a (redistricting) bill secretly, as they did in 2011."