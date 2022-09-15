Leading Wisconsin Republicans say Milwaukee mayor supporting Get Out The Vote efforts is 'inappropriate'

On Monday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced support for "Milwaukee Votes 2022," a get-out-the-vote effort led by a liberal group, GPS Impact. On Tuesday, leading Wisconsin Republicans challenged the effort, calling it "potentially illegal."
According to Johnson, while his office is openly supporting Milwaukee Votes 2022, no public funds are going toward it; during a press conference Monday, Johnson also repeatedly said "we" when talking about GPS Impact's plan.
"I'm not asking anybody to cast their ballots for one party or another, or one candidate or another. What I'm asking is for people to participate in our process," Johnson said during the press conference. “Milwaukee Votes 2022 will have door-to-door canvassers ... funded by the private sector. Dozens of canvassers will be face to face with eligible voters, encouraging them to exercise their right to vote (in) the November election.”
When Jason Calvi, a political reporter for WITI-TV (FOX6), asked Johnson about possible criticism that could follow the publicly supported GOTV efforts, Johnson replied "There's certainly a role for local government to play" in encouraging residents to get to the polls.
Republicans are still raising concerns. They are calling it "Zuckerbucks 2.0," a reference to how more than 200 Wisconsin communities cumulatively (and legally) accepted millions of dollars in grants to support election efforts prior to the 2020 presidential election from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. CTCL was funded by hundreds of millions of dollars from Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Conservatives allege that the municipal government of Wisconsin's largest city supporting a known liberal group's get-out-the-vote effort — even if the support is in word only — is an improper partisan move.
“We are demanding that the City of Milwaukee immediately cease assisting a privately-funded, liberal group in their efforts to only engage with and turn out certain voters. Public resources should not be used for Get Out the Vote (GOTV) drives that inherently favor one party or candidate over another," reads a statement issued Tuesday by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, Assistant Majority Leader Kevin Petersen, R-Waupaca, and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Don Millis.
“The City of Milwaukee’s promotion and coordination of potentially illegal activities under the guise of canvassing is why Wisconsin voters have lost confidence in our elections," the statement continued. "It is inappropriate for any municipality to support a GOTV campaign. Democrats continue to allow suspicious activity and highly partisan groups to mettle in our elections. Milwaukee Votes 2022 is essentially Zuckerbucks 2.0. This must stop now.”
Vos and state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, said they have submitted an open records request for all communications between Milwaukee and GPS Impact, as well as "any other group coordinating these efforts in Wisconsin."
Dan O’Donnell, an influential conservative talk show host with WISN (AM 1130), wrote in an article published Wednesday by the conservative Wisconsin thinktank MacIver Institute, that Milwaukee Votes 2022 is "obviously designed to juice Democrat turnout."
In the 2020 presidential election, Democrats Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received 194,661 votes in the City of Milwaukee, more than quadruple the total of 48,414 received by the Republican ticket of Trump and Mike Pence.
“There is no question that third-party partisan money continues to be used in collusion with election officials in heavily Democrat areas to help Democrat candidates win elections," said state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly's Elections Committee. She has been one of the leading supporters of decertifying President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in 2020, a move that Republican leaders have said would be unconstitutional and cannot happen.
Johnson's office stressed that Milwaukee Votes 2022 is entirely made up of nonpartisan efforts to register voters and encourage voting.
“There is no indication that it supports partisan efforts, and I have no indication that anything that’s underway is illegal in any way," said Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for mayor.
Reporting from Harm Venhuizen of the Associated Press and Report for America is included in this article.