Leaving right, but mishandled, says retired military adviser to Afghan National Army, Dodge County sheriff

FOX LAKE — Todd Nehls, who served as a senior military adviser to the Afghan National Army during his deployment in Afghanistan in the early 2000s, said it was not the withdrawal of troops from the region, but the way the removal occurred that has created issues in the region where he served.

Nehls was the sheriff of Dodge County at the time of his service. He served in Afghanistan as colonel with the Wisconsin Army National Guard from August 2004 to August 2005.

“The Department of Defense was asleep at the wheel if they did not anticipate the reaction of the Taliban and the Afghan people,” Nehls said. “We plan for such contingencies for all such situations and those plans had not been taken off the shelf and executed.”

Nehls said the U.S. giving up Bagram Airfield a few weeks ago followed by the Taliban taking the airfield in Kandahar left Kabul’s Hamid Karzia International Airport the only remaining airfield.

“One that is surrounded by civilians, difficult to secure, and provides great risk to both incoming and outgoing flight,” Nehls said. “Bagram was easily secured, well protected, and would have allowed for the safe and efficient removal of our citizens and the Afghan people that provided valuable aid to U.S. Forces and now in danger of abuse form the Taliban.”