Legal for a teen to walk about with an AR-15? Rittenhouse trial judge says yes

KENOSHA — Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s?

That was a question at hand Monday morning in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial in the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s answer to that question is, essentially, yes. That it is legal for teenagers to open-carry most long guns, but not handguns, down the street.

On Monday, Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys argued that under a strict reading of Wisconsin statute 941.28, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to carry rifles so long as the barrel of the rifle is longer than 16 inches. That same law also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to carry shotguns so long as the barrel is longer than 18 inches.

The origins of that law and associated statutes are to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to hunt.

On Aug. 25, 2020, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them, he was carrying an AR-15, a rifle. No evidence was presented at trial that showed the barrel of the gun Rittenhouse had was shorter than 16 inches.

Patrick Cafferty, a Racine-based defense attorney who has acted as a legal analyst for numerous media outlets during the Rittenhouse trial, said he has seen the law interpreted both ways: that it prohibits 16- and 17-year-olds from carrying firearms at will, and now — in the Rittenhouse trial — that 16- and 17-year-olds can carry firearms at will.

“That is basically the way the judge has interpreted the law,” Cafferty said of Schroeder’s Monday ruling in a text to a reporter.

Schroeder’s ruling appears to conflict with a 2018 memo from the Wisconsin Legislative Council, which stated: “Under federal law, with certain exceptions, a person under age 18 is generally prohibited from possessing a handgun. Under Wisconsin law, with certain exceptions for hunting, military service, and target practice, a person under age 18 is generally prohibited from possessing or going armed with a firearm.”

In an editorial published Saturday, WisconsinRightNow.com argued “the Jury MUST Acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of Firearm Charge” but also noted: “To be clear, the law is confusing. The law has confounded even lawyers because of its convoluted wording.”

Long battle over misdemeanor

Prior to the trial, which began Nov. 1, several of Rittenhouse’s current and prior defense attorneys had tried to get the charge of underage gun possession dropped.

Last month, lead prosecutor Thomas Binger had argued in a pre-trial hearing that since the law was written to allow kids to hunt, the defense attorneys “can submit evidence that the defendant had a certificate to hunt and he was engaged in legal hunting on the streets of Kenosha that night.”

Other laws

Other laws regarding underage carrying of guns in Wisconsin: Children ages 12 and 13 can carrying a firearm for the purposes of hunting but must be supervised; children who are at least 14 may hunt while armed and unsupervised; children may also carry firearms as part of a gun safety program, according to research by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

