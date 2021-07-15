Legal groups issue dueling letters to school districts over critical race theory

Lambert said she’s aware of several districts across the state that have put forth policy language to limit discussion of race and U.S. history in classrooms, including the Germantown and Burlington school districts. She also said the public has pressured school board members in districts such as Waukesha and others across the state to limit or ban the use of critical race theory, despite a lack of evidence that the theoretical framework is being used directly in classroom discussion.

“The point of the letter was to remind districts about what the law says about what they need to do with respect to race in their classroom,” Lambert said.

Her letter included a number of state and federal statutes that require districts to teach about race at all grade levels, ensure that students understand and appreciate different cultures and value systems of American society, address systemic racial climate problems, and use appropriate teaching strategies to reduce racial disparities in academic achievement.

WILL responded to Lambert's letter Tuesday in an open letter saying that, by invoking critical race theory, Lambert and the ACLU promoted the teaching of racial essentialism in K-12 curriculum — the idea that race defines the experiences and abilities for all members of that race.