The FBI has released new photos of what Leo Burt, the only suspect in the bombing of Sterling Hall at UW-Madison five decades ago, might look like at about 75 years old.

Burt is still wanted in connection with the 1970 bombing amid protests against the Vietnam War.

Age-enhanced photos of Burt, released by the FBI on Thursday, predict he would have grayed hair with a receding hairline. One of the photos shows him with round-shaped glasses similar to the kind he was pictured wearing in a 1969 photo.

The FBI continues to offer a $150,000 award for information leading to Burt's arrest and warns he may be armed and dangerous.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 1970, Karl Armstrong lit a fuse to a 2,000-pound bomb made of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil inside a stolen Ford Econoline van outside Sterling Hall, where the UW-Madison's Army Mathematics Research Center was located on three floors.

Armstrong had conspired with his brother, Dwight, David Fine and Burt in the bombing that killed 33-year-old physicist Robert Fassnacht, who had been working in the basement at the time on a project unrelated to the Army research.

The blast left the Army research center largely intact but managed to damage 26 other buildings on campus .

Burt was indicted about a week and a half after the bombing on federal charges of sabotage, destruction of government property and conspiracy.

The Armstrong brothers and Fine were arrested, but Burt has never been found. Burt was last confirmed to be seen fleeing through a rear window of a boarding house in Peterborough, Canada, leaving behind a wallet with a fake ID with the alias "Eugene Donald Fieldston."

Karl Armstrong served seven years in prison after initially receiving a 23-year sentence, while Dwight served three years. Fine was sentenced to seven years in prison but served three.

In 2010, the FBI released age-enhanced photos of Burt, then 62 years old.

The bombing was considered the most destructive act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. until Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Sterling Hall was also the target of arson in April. UW-Madison Police Department said it believed the fires, started in two first-floor classrooms, were intentionally set.

