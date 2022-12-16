LeRoy Butler tells Wisconsin elementary and middle schoolers about impact educators, bullying, therapy had on his life

RACINE — LeRoy Butler was bullied in elementary school because he used a wheelchair and wore leg braces. He was born pigeon-toed and had numerous physical issues as a result, so classmates often picked on him.

Butler maintained a sense of humor and positivity to get through those challenging times, eventually fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hopes students at Mitchell K-8 School can similarly pursue their aspirations while being kind.

“Whatever you want to do, I want you to do it,” Butler said.

Quote “If you don’t have mental health, you can’t have mental wealth." LeRoy Butler

During a “Butler vs. Bullying“ event Tuesday at Mitchell K-8 School, 2701 Drexel Ave., the former Green Bay Packer and Hall of Famer spoke for 20 minutes and answered students’ questions for 10 minutes. He talked about the difference between joking and bullying, along with important moments in his life.

Butler received a rousing introduction, with about 300 students chanting “Go Pack Go!” as he walked into the school gym.

Butler shared his story in hopes that students would connect with it. He wants to provide an example of how to deal with negative occurrences like bullying and work to spread positivity.

On Wednesday, Butler encouraged students to pursue their dreams, even if others laugh at or are skeptical of them. But, he noted, it takes intent and effort to turn dreams into reality.

“Whatever you want to be, when you leave here today, I want you to make sure you have a plan,” Butler said.

In addition to Butler’s positivity and work ethic, educators played an instrumental role in his life. Teachers and counselors helped him feel a sense of belonging at school and guide Butler on his way to college and NFL success.

“Anybody in education, they’re heroes to me,” Butler said. “If it wasn’t for my teachers, I wouldn’t be here today … Teachers, I want you to know this: I love and respect you.”

Butler also said therapy, which he has done regularly for over a decade, has helped him maintain a positive mindset.

“If you don’t have mental health, you can’t have mental wealth,” Butler said.

Butler often speaks in schools because he wants students to understand the importance of kindness so they can become quality leaders.

“Be a leader, not a follower, but if you’re going to follow, choose the right leaders,” Butler said.

Butler resides in Mount Pleasant and stressed the importance of using his platform to give back to the community. Butler took to heart something his mother often told him: “The heart of a champion is helping people who you don’t know.”

By spreading a hopeful, communal message to children, Butler aims to help them make an impact.

Today’s adults “won’t change the world,” Butler said. ”It’s the kids sitting on that (gym) floor who will.”